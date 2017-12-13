Judiciary is a part of the state and will not step out of its jurisdiction: CJP
SC orders Bestway cement factory to fill Katas Raj pond in a week
Says have seen Karachi’s situation, now it is Punjab’s turn
ISLAMABAD, December 13: Supreme court of Pakistan , while ordering the Bestway Cement Factory to refill the Katas Raj pond within one week, has summoned details from the Punjab government regarding procedure for installation of cement factories and ensuing environmental pollution of factories.
Three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday conducted hearing of the suo moto case. The orders were given during the hearing on the depletion of the pond located at the site of Hindus in Chakwal.
The historic pond is said to have depleted due to the presence of nearby cement factories which have sucked out the underground water.
As the hearing went under way, a representative of the cement factory informed the three-member bench that senior lawyer Babar Sattar has been appointed as their counsel.
However, he said that their counsel, as well as the company’s head, who is in London, cannot appear in court today (Wednesday).
The chief justice asked the company official who gave them the right to use underground water? When asked how much water is used by the factory daily, the official answered: 80,000 gallons.
The chief justice observed that Bestway Cement has damaged the environment of Chakwal and adjoining areas, and remarked that the company needs to do “whatever it takes to fill the pond”. The court then ordered the company to fill the pond within a week.
During the hearing, the chief justice noted the presence of DG Khan Cement Factory’s counsel Salman Akram Raja – a senior lawyer.
Chief Justice Nisar observed that if the environment above the ground is adversely affected then all the factories will be closed down.
He remarked that the factories have sucked the water for their use, bringing misery to the average folk.
Supreme Court observed that there will be no compromise on Katas Raj temple.
Salman Akram Raja responded that his company is not part of the problem, saying they produce the permitted level of cement.
“Whenever I use (Lahore-Islamabad) motorway I am saddened that the natural beauty has been destroyed. The mountains there have been destroyed and dug up,” observed the chief justice.
The Bestway official said the mountains along the motorway have not been dug up by them.
The chief justice observed that they have understood this much that the elite has destroyed the natural beauty. “Don’t make people’s lives miserable on the excuse of exporting cement,” he stated.
Justice Bandial observed why there is no depth limit when taking water out of the ground, stating further that the Potohar region is already facing water shortage.
During the hearing, the assistant advocate general Punjab informed the bench that the Bestway factory has installed a turbine illegally.
In response, the chief justice ordered to immediately close down the illegal turbine. “Is there no law for the elite in this country,” he asked.
During the hearing, chairman of the Evacuee Trust Board Property (ETBP) Siddique Ul Farooq submitted the reply and informed the court that the ancient temples of Katas have been kept closed to protect them from being disrespected.
Chief justice expressed exasperation over absence of owner of Bestway Cement Factory and inquired who gave the rights to the conglomerate to suck out the underground water.
“We will not transcend our jurisdiction but will certainly fill the administrative space”, remarked chief justice.
“We would shut down all factories if fetid atmosphere deteriorates further”, CJP remarked while directing, “Close the turbine with immediate effect”.
It is believed that historic pond have depleted as adjacent factories have sucked out the underground water.
The chief justice said that the judiciary is a part of the state and will not step out of its jurisdiction. “We will intervene where there is laxity. Have seen Karachi’s situation, now it’s Punjab’s turn,” he remarked.
Supreme Court adjourned hearing till Monday after summoning report from factories located in Zone-B area and their ensuing effects on the environment.
At the last hearing on Tuesday, the chief justice had expressed concern on the absence of statues of Hindu deities in the Katas Raj temples.
During the proceedings, the Evacuee Trust Board Property (ETBP)’s counsel contended that there had been massive financial irregularities in the organization during the tenure of former chairman Asif Hashmi. – Sabah
