Army fully supports FATA mainstreaming in line with tribesmen’s desire: COAS
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa(COAS) addressing FATA tribal elders at ISPR on Wednesday. – NNI
RAWALPINDI, December 13: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army fully supports mainstreaming of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and will pursue it in line with aspirations of tribal people, the military’s media wing said.
The chief of army staff (COAS) assured Fata delegations of tribal elders and youth Jirga who called on him at the headquarters of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
The COAS held detailed discussion with both the delegations separately.
Gen Qamar lauded tribal elders and youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism.
Valuing visiting delegations’ views regarding future of Fata, the army chief said achievements through sacrifices of brave tribesmen are being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.
The Fata delegations acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sacrifices, efforts and contributions for peace and stability and socio-economic development of Fata.
Tribesmen also expressed their respective views regarding mainstreaming of Fata and way forward.
Gen Qamar advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Fata and Pakistan as they are the future leaders.
While focusing on Pak-Afghan border mechanism, the COAS also shared his engagement with the Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border.
Commander Peshawar Corps, DG ISI, CGS and other senior army officers were also present at the meeting.-Agencies
