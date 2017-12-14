REMEMBERING THE DAY WHEN SHE DECLARED VICTORY

Date: December 13, 1971
Time: 6 PM
Place: Feroze Shah Kotla Ground
Speaker: Prime Minister Indra Gandhi of India
“My dear countrymen and women today is a day of pride and jubilation for all of you—for the whole of India. Today a proud daughter of Bharat Mata has avenged the ignominies, defeats, setbacks and humiliations of a thousand years….”
The ground erupts into a deafening applause. The airwaves carry this applause to Lahore where my ears are glued to the radio set which is tune to Akash Vani.
My heart sinks. I have not yet believed that it is all over as far as East Pakistan is concerned. There had been a meeting the other day, of the Security Council in which our Deputy Prime Minister Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had torn into pieces and thrown away the Poland resolution for immediately ceasefire. This act of ZAB had given me hope that a miracle was in the offing, that Pakistan didn’t need a humiliating ceasefire to avoid a catastrophe, and that all would soon be well.
But Prime Minister Indra Gandhi of India has a different story to tell to her people. She has already declared victory. She has already felicitated her nation on the ‘historic’ triumph of General Jagjeet Singh Arora who is in command of the Indian Army on the Eastern Front.
I don’t want to believe Indra Gandhi. She is a liar. She is declaring a false victory. She is speaking a lie to take false credit for a Triumph of Bharat Mata over the Muslim Invaders, after a thousand years of humiliating defeats.
Isn’t she a secular leader? Why is she interpreting the conflict in East Pakistan in religious terms—in terms of Hundus and Muslims?
There is a turmoil in my mind. I want to cry. But there are no tears in my eyes. Only my soul is weeping.
Three days later the official declaration of the Fall of Dacca comes. Pakistan’s security forces led by General Niazi surrender to the triumphant General Jagjeet Singh Arora.
PAKISTAN HAD PAID A HEAVY PRICE FOR THE ELECTIONS HELD A YEAR EARLIER.
REMEMBERING THE DAY WHEN SHE DECLARED VICTORY
