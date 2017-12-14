A bloody page in the history

Dhaka, or Dacca, one of the oldest cities of Bangladesh doesn’t lack history and events. Ever since the 7th century; when it was ruled by Buddhist kingdoms, Turkic rulers, Mughals, and eventually the British, was finally taken to the climax of its story in 1971- The Fall of Dhaka.
It is wrong to say that there was just one reason behind its fall; it is, however, correct that there were some parties eagerly waiting for such a tragedy to take place, and were very dedicated to their goals; even if it meant 3,000,000 civilians losing their lives.
Conditions of Pakistan in general were not ideal per se; and the external factors were not helping. After the 1971 election there was a tug of war of power between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Awami League led by Shaikh Mujeeb ur Rehman. India took this event as an opportunity to blow things out of proportion and propagate hatred and antagonism amongst the hearts of people in East Pakistan against West Pakistan.
There was not ONE way that India played its role to spew the venom, their strategy included; propaganda through media, training an insurgent army- Mukhti Bahini, involving officers from Pakistani armed forces from Bengali origin, creating a difficult situation for the refugees and using that as a weapon, brainwashing students in the educational institutes of East Pakistan and conducting anti- Pakistan rallies and protests across East Pakistan asking for freedom.
After the elections it was only natural that the Bengali youth was enraged, India took this chance to supply these students in universities with weapons, taking the rallies and protests to a whole new level. West Pakistani students in Bengal were raped and killed ruthlessly, whereas no such step was taken in West Pakistan against the Bengalis. Political protests were conveniently turned violent with the help of RAW and the Indian government.
It is no secret that India trained a refugee army, Mukhti Bahini, which was a guerrilla resistance movement. These mutineers destroyed all railway lines, bridges and roads connecting the two halves of one country. Riots were held all over the country, burning of property, disrupting businesses, and killing unarmed civilians were just few of the motives of Mukhti Bahini.
Bengali officers in the armed forces of Pakistan were also involved with the Indian army. Sending official and secret agendas of the army, navy and air force to the Indian forces and RAW was a common practice amongst them. On 25th March 1971 the entire East Bengal Regiment and East Pakistan Rifles rebelled against the Pakistani government and massacred West Pakistanis. These rebels numbered 120,000, and they are known to have opened slaughter houses and torture cells in collaboration with the Indians, to keep Pakistani soldiers and citizens. On 26th March, Mujeeb declared Bangladesh an independent country.
Paltan Maidan was formed by the students of East Pakistani universities, the students here, were complete die hard supporters of Mujeeb ur Rehman and had no remorse while killing and raping their West Pakistani class fellows. There was no humanity and decency left in the hearts of these rebels, with the continuous support from India, not only morally but also materialistically, these rebels had no boundaries.
Due to the civil war, India took the chance to attack the Indo-Pak border frequently. Pakistan was at loss from both sides. To add fue to the fire Bengali singer’s song “Sonar Bangla” –Bengali independence song, was continuously broadcasted on TV on 23rd March (Pakistan Day). This added flames to burning emotions of the Bengali youth. They burnt pictures of Quaid-e-Azam and flag of Pakistan.
Pakistani Army in Bangladesh had to fight the Mukhti Bahinis and the Indian army on East Pakistan soil, which was alien to them. It was a huge task on the shoulders of the soldiers and officers in Bengal to keep fighting in a land which they were not accustomed to, against a rebel army who knew every inch of it.
December 1971 was when the war came to an end and India achieved it ulterior motives. India had encircled East Pakistan along with Mukhti Bahini. Indian air force bomb Dhaka, scholars were killed, teachers slaughtered. Rivers of blood flooded Bengal but the thirst for power was not quenched. There was no loyalty for the Bengalis in hearts of the Indians. It was pure treachery against the Land of Pure that made plan a venomous strategy ever since the loss in the 1965 war. Losing Lahore at the hands of Pakistan Army was unacceptable, so they plotted on the other side the next time. The war ended on 16th December 1971, Pakistan Army surrendered; Bangladesh was formed.
On the 45th anniversary of the fall of Dhaka, Indian Prime Minister, Narendera Modi gave a speech, in which he admitted that the fall of Dhaka would not have been possible without Indian intervention. Hence proving that India struggling is still continuing in trying to break Pakistan. It was no accident that the date of the Fall of Dhaka and the day of speech coincided; according to him the Indian troops ‘outshone’ Pakistan’s troops in the war.
As of now, we know that India never stopped working against the interests of Pakistan. It is just one of those rivalries that never ends, a story that doesn’t have a happy ending.
