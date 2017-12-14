Who says there is no such thing as natural justice?Is Nawaz Sharif not getting his just deserts? Himself standing disqualified for holding the PM office after his involvement in the Panama leaks ‘ episode,his sons,daughter and grandson facing trial in corruption related cases and his wife undergoing treatment for a terminal disease away from his home.If this is not natural justice, what else it is?Mian Nawaz Sharif is in real trouble as he is a chronic heart patient too.A lesser man would have physically collapsed by this time .It seems that he is a man of strong nerves ,though insiders say the events of past couple of months have told heavily on his nerves and he is not his old self he once was.
When misfortune comes, it comes in battalions.There had always been a love- hate relationship between the PPP and the PML(N) and it is in full play these days.Shrewd politician, as he is,Zardari could not have found a more appropriate time to strike at Mian Nawaz Sharif.He very cunningly seized upon the opportunity when Baqar ‘s’ report into Model Town’ s killings was made public pointing accusing finger at some leading members of the ruling party of the province in it.The PTI chairman has already declared that in case Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri decided to stage sit-ins to press for his demand for the resignation of the persons involved in the Model Town incident,his party would join him.A big law and order problem is going to be on the hands of the ruling party if PAT,PPP and the PTI join forces and in that case it would be difficult for the government to survive thus necessitating holding of fresh polls.Mark my words.
Are fresh polls on the anvil?
Who says there is no such thing as natural justice?Is Nawaz Sharif not getting his just deserts? Himself standing disqualified for holding the PM office after his involvement in the Panama leaks ‘ episode,his sons,daughter and grandson facing trial in corruption related cases and his wife undergoing treatment for a terminal disease away from his home.If this is not natural justice, what else it is?Mian Nawaz Sharif is in real trouble as he is a chronic heart patient too.A lesser man would have physically collapsed by this time .It seems that he is a man of strong nerves ,though insiders say the events of past couple of months have told heavily on his nerves and he is not his old self he once was.
When misfortune comes, it comes in battalions.There had always been a love- hate relationship between the PPP and the PML(N) and it is in full play these days.Shrewd politician, as he is,Zardari could not have found a more appropriate time to strike at Mian Nawaz Sharif.He very cunningly seized upon the opportunity when Baqar ‘s’ report into Model Town’ s killings was made public pointing accusing finger at some leading members of the ruling party of the province in it.The PTI chairman has already declared that in case Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri decided to stage sit-ins to press for his demand for the resignation of the persons involved in the Model Town incident,his party would join him.A big law and order problem is going to be on the hands of the ruling party if PAT,PPP and the PTI join forces and in that case it would be difficult for the government to survive thus necessitating holding of fresh polls.Mark my words.