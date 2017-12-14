Ayaz Sadiq has revealed ‘inside story’ Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD, December 14: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said on Thursday that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s statement regarding the assemblies was the “inside story.”
While talking to media persons at his chamber in parliament house Khurshid Shah said “The situation is suspicious because
there is a party which is applying pressure for elections to be held immediately. This party believes if elections are not held there will be a civil war”.
Shah warned of consequences if there was a danger to the state and institutions. “After the US decision on Jerusalem, Pakistan which is a large Muslim country, all stakeholders need to sit together to work on how to save the country and democracy.”

