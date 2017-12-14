DG FIA should accept he can’t stop human smuggling: CJP
ISLAMABAD, December 14: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday that the Director-General of FIA should accept that he can’t take steps to stop human smuggling in Pakistan. These comments were made by the chief justice during a hearing on the killing of 20 people in Turbat. Chief
Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the incident. Chief Secretary Balochistan and Director-General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also present during the hearing. “We do not have the required resources to carry out an investigation,” claimed DG FIA during the hearing. “Which state agency is not extending its cooperation to you?” asked the chief justice. “You should accept that you cannot stop human smuggling.” DG FIA said that 20 people had been murdered in Turbat due to their ethnicity. The five migrants whose corpses were found in the district of Ketch near the Iranian border had been killed two days ago, said provincial government spokesman Anwaar ul Haq.
