Can invite PPP, PTI on same table whenever I wish: Qadri
LAHORE, December 14: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Dr. Tahirul Qadri claimed on Thursday that he can invite both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the same table whenever he wants. Addressing to the lawyers’ convention in the Punjab’s provincial capital, he
stated that protests cannot be staged again and again. He warned that the sit-in arranged this time will be their last. He declared the Model Town incident report of Justice Baqir Najfi as nature’s revenge. “All parties in Opposition assured to give their support,” he told.
He reaffirmed the stance of his party that both Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah are responsible of killing innocent people in the Model Town massacre.
