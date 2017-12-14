Indian arms buildup pushed the region into arms race: FO spokesman
ISLAMABAD, December 14: Indian arms buildup has pushed region into arms race fomenting instability in the whole region, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal stated at weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.
Pakistan’s armed forces are ready to defend the country’s borders in case of any threat, the spokesman said.
The spokesperson said we have received response from India regarding visit of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife and they will come to
Pakistan and will have a meeting with him on 25th of this month. He said Pakistan has submitted a comprehensive counter memorial document before the International Court of Justice regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case covering all legal aspects. Dr Faisal told reporters that ungoverned areas in Afghanistan not only pose threat to stability of Afghanistan but security of the whole region. He said Pakistan has expressed its concerns as over forty-three percent area of Afghanistan is out of the control of Afghan Government and attracts terrorist groups from across the world including ISIS. Pakistan expects that the Afghan Government and the Resolute Support Mission will take action to bring these territories under control, he added.-DNA
