Pakistan changed forever after the Panama case: Imran
Says early elections are vital for strengthening democracy
Chairman PTI, Imran Khan being presented Sindhi Ajrak Shawl during his visit to Karachi Bar Association in Karachi on Thursday.
KARACHI, December 14: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country has changed forever after the disqualification of a “powerful” prime minister.
He was referring to the July 28 disqualification of then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.
Addressing lawyers at the Karachi Bar Association during his visit to the metropolis, the PTI chief emphasised that justice is the foundation of a strong economy and that progress cannot come till there exist separate laws for the rich and the poor.
“The law should protect the weak against the powerful,” he said, adding that “democracy persists when there is rule of law. When Nawaz Sharif was dragged in the court it gave a message to the corrupt mafia that they are next. ”
Khan added that when the former prime minister questions that why he was ousted, he doesn’t mean to say that he is innocent why he is facing such injustice but as how can the courts dare to question him.
“Nawaz knows that a public office holder has to answer if his assets are beyond his source of income but he has the audacity to say that even if they are, what is your concern?.”
He said that early elections are vital for strengthening democracy. He said that the Jungle Law is in vogue where there is no rule of law. The PTI chairman said that the judges were insulted by saying
why he was ousted. “The situation will deteriorate if the FATA was not merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.-Agencies
