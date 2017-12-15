Time, as I write these words, is 10:00 AM. Four hours from now the Supreme Court of Pakistan is going to announce its JUDGMENT regarding the case in which the disqualified ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif is seeking the disqualification of his archrival Imran Khan.
It will be a rape of common sense and political morality to place the two cases—the one in which MNS was disqualified —and the one in which he is seeking the disqualification of IK —on the same level—-or even the same page.
The case against MNS was fundamentally based on one question: HAD HE USED HIS AUTHORITY IN PUBLILC OFFICE, TO ENHANCE HIS FINANCIAL WORTH?
The case against IK is of totally different nature. He has never held PUBLIC OFFICE. He has never been custodian of PUBLIC MONEY. He is just being asked to provide money— trail of his earnings which came mainly through his cricketing career.
To put it straight, the case against IK is an attempt on the part of the condemned ex-prime minister to create a perception that if he is guilty, IK is guilty too. MNS is relying heavily on the faultlines in our justice system. Will be succeed in his bid to make it 1-1 in sports terms?
The Supreme Court already has the answer which will be made public at 2 PM— this day, the 15th of December 2017.
Whichever the answer, Pakistan will never be the same again. By the time you read this piece of mine—you would have known the answer.
Let us hope sanity prevails.
