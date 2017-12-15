Halting the Negativity Surrounding Afghanistan

The current situation of Pak-Afghan relations can be termed as stressed and progressing towards its lowest ebb due to the lack of will and practical steps by the Afghan government. The prevailing hard relations with almost all our neighbors except China, which is considered to be our all weather friend, is not something favorable for the peace and positive progression of Pakistan. The past and current Pak-Afghan coarse relations had always benefited India. India has very wickedly webbed a net of cordial relations with Afghanistan by extending the aid and development traps. Whereas, the suddenly erupting security situation at the Pak-Afghan border, leading towards the prolong clashes; has further deteriorated the peace and security situation, which is quite favourable to India to extend her nefarious design against Pakistan and China.
Afghanistan might be quite conversant with the chaotic situations, prevailing in the country, due to her direct or indirect involvement in the pre and post cold war eras, however, for the general public of Pakistan, the deterioration of peace situation in Pakistan was never imagined. Although it was a direct outcome ofHalting the Negativity Surrounding Afghanistan the adopted policy of the then government, later on, it proved that it was absolutely wrong policy and it had damaged our country a lot. Besides, due to the lack of a proper government system in Afghanistan, it further fueled the elements of disruption to extend their agendas by exploiting the teachings and values of Islam. Before and After, the 9/11 tragedy, unfortunately, instead of glorifying the glorified religion of Islam, those elements brought a bad notion for the religion as well as its followers. It has not only helped the anti-Islam forces but it also offered a plausible excuse to act against the religion of Islam, even it was quoted as the crusade war. .
In case of Soviet Union, the American strategist cunningly exploited the sentiments of the Islamist elements; all around the world and Pakistan was engaged as a bridge to fill the warring gap in Afghanistan. Rest what happened is a painful story, but more painful is the fact that after the collapse of Soviet Union, after a small pause, the US forces again occupied and still surrounding the Afghanistan for achieving nothing but the medals of bravery for her troops and some plausible justification of spilling the treasure ;extracted by squeezing American Tax payers.
Experts terms the current situation of the region as an amalgamation of Indian well built foreign policy to cut off Pakistan regionally and globally ,besides, US is backing India in South Asian region to protect its own national interest and at the same time limiting mighty China influence. Vigorous Indian policy to cut off Pakistan in the region is getting quite obvious by observing the Indian increased activities in the region through her Terrorists like the currently captured Kullbhushan Yadav , is a grim confirmation of said policy ,which urge certain hidden jobs ,amply executed by Indian notorious intelligence Agency with the collaboration of our other adversaries in the region.
After 9/11, Afghanistan became valued friend to India, which directed it to run 24 consulates in Afghanistan, maintaining their nefarious designs against Pakistan. India has been backing and sustaining Afghanistan in the fields of road and rail network, education, energy and the military since a decade. The indo-US alliance and closeness of India and Afghanistan are complicating Pakistan’s western border areas. Afghanistan never has shown serious concern in being a collaborator for peace for strengthening security and counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan. The international community should also ponder on the prolonged Afghan conflict; If the US-led military alliance of 46 countries could not stem the tide of insurgency after spending almost one trillion dollars over a period of 16 years, what do they expect from Pakistan? On its part, Pakistan Army has done a tremendous job by successfully fighting against terrorist on home soil. The time has come to appreciate the strategic environment in Afghanistan and find a political solution to the imbroglio by taking all stakeholders on board, there is no other way. Pakistan needs to put her own house in order, as a post-Panama decision polarized polity has not augured well for foreign policy on Afghanistan. Now, after getting a full-fledged Foreign Minister, Pakistan needs to go in full gear to promulgate her case on Afghanistan. Pakistan along with China carried on their efforts in conveying Taliban for the negotiations, whereas the international community led by US has abandoned Pakistan to handle, manage and face the terrorists in the region all by itself and the narrative that Pakistan has not done enough against terror is quite an injustice to Pakistan and discrimination against Pakistan.
Pakistan is hosting three million Afghan refugees including 1.5 million undocumented ones. Now many of these Afghans are being used by CIA, RAW and Afghan Intelligence and are responsible for all the terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Hence, Afghanistan’s foreign policy needs an observable shift for attaining the domestic and regional peace. On the other hand the government of Pakistan needs to step-up her efforts to utilize the shared cultural, linguistic, economic religious and ethnic realities of its western borders, but at the same a stabilized and firm policy should be adhered. It is about time to control the border and restrict these drug trafficking and terrorist movements. Because of poor policies, different terrorist networks have thrived in Pakistan. Voluntary and dignified return of Afghan refugees by creating pull factors inside Afghanistan. Also there is need to answer with secure strategic guidelines to secure Pakistan’s situation in the region and accomplish the envisioned mega projects like TAPI and CASA-1000, etc. Any imprudent steps in the region could push the whole region into a state of deterioration and unrest, which would not only be detrimental for the region but it could also affect the global peace.
