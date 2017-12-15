December Tragedies And Our Flawed Approach

Month of December has become a symbol of pain and endless tragedy for the Pakistanis . What a pinching coincidence is that two worst of our history’s tragedies took place on 16th of December ! Disintegration of Pakistan in 1971 and heart tearing massacre of APS Peshawar in 2014 . I don’t think that occurrence of these major tragedies on a similar date is coincidental . Our enemies sent a loud and meaningful message by targeting exclusively the innocent children on 16 December . It is the same war with the same enemy with the same aim . It is not possible for India to accept the reality of Pakistan specially once it managed to stand firm as a major regional power equipped with requisite military power capable enough to beat back Indian military aggression . Keeping aside the undeniable reality of Indian enmity towards us , it is a bitter fact that as a nation we never really aimed at learning the lessons from our follies , We neither believe in accepting the mistakes nor we take the onus of responsibility of a disaster. We should admit that tragedies like fall of Dhaka and APS massacre occurred because of our collective failure . Let’s admit that these tragedies are symbol of our collective defeat on multiple fronts. Even after 46 years , we have yet to establish the real culprits responsible for humiliating of Fall of Dhaka . Nation has yet to know the real factors which enabled our enemies to claim that Two nation theory had been sunken in bay of Bengal with the Fall of Dhaka. Absence of in depth research and lack of will to unearth the real causes of 1971 disaster has left many realities undiscovered . What is available about this tragedy is either purposeless criticism by biased quarters or disjointed research by some individuals who just focused on few pieces of a larger mosaic. Similar approach is in play about the highly complex issue of terrorism . APS Peshawar tragedy was a deadly outcome of decades long unrest brought to this region by the global players like USA and Russia . Pakistan never had many options in this ruthless game but still dragging herself with many unavoidable compulsions . Regardless of the fact that past stances were right or wrong , we must admit that a serious debate on such sensitive matters never took place at our end before formulating a policy . Today , whole burden of war against terrorism has been left to Khaki shoulders and political leadership opted to the favorite hobby of verbosity . Performance of federal and provincial governments on this account is nothing short than complete failure . NAP which was formulated immediately after APS massacre is still in pending shelf of our ruling elite . Undoubtedly , terrorism is not a priority for our rulers . Despite the fact that Pakistan has sacrificed a lot in war against terror but Indian propaganda and highly biased stance of USA has made the over all scenario unfavorable . We need to be serious on certain matters of national importance . A deliberate view of east Pakistan and APS Peshawar tragedies brings out few eye opening questions as well as lessons . First, East Pakistan tragedy was the outcome of dismissing constitution from state affairs , Abolishment of 1956 constitution under military rule in 1958 eventually brought us to the fall of Dhaka . Do our rulers are in habit of practically abiding by the constitutional bindings ? Two, It is an established fact that military might can not treat an internal disorder or political anxiety . Have our ruling elite understood this point or not ? Third, Indian policy to destroy Pakistan by exploiting the internal disorder and weaknesses is beyond any doubt . Indian military intervention to disintegrate Pakistan is the undeniable proof of Indian offensive designs towards Pakistan . Fourth, a thorough investigation is required on this aspect that why ZA Bhutto did not accept the majority of Shikh Mujeeb led Awami League ? Which factors hindered the conduct of parliament’s session? Why no dialogues could succeed with Mujeeb to finish the deadlock while a breakthrough with is still cherished for release of 90000 prisoners of war By ZA Bhuto ? Five , We still don’t know the actual mission assigned to Armed forces in East Pakistan ? No authentic account tells us whether the resources in terms of equipment and manpower were actually enough to handle an internal security disorder or meant to beat back the offensive of a regular army in conventional battlefield ? Who decided to surrender ? was it a decision of General Niazi or Gen Yahya issued a formal order ? Sixth , we need to explore that why Mujeeb’s first cabinet took birth in Indian lape? Why at later stage Mujeeb the Bangla Bandho was assassinated with all family members by the Bengali army in 1975 in a way that no body picked his dead body for many hours ? Seventh , Russian role and active support to India for disintegration Of Pakistan is yet to be properly discovered . Famous Egyptian army chief known for successful Bar Lev line operation clearly spelled out Russian support to India against Pakistan in his famous book “The Crossing Of Suez”. Nine , we need to unearth the role of foreign players sponsoring terrorism and sectarian violence or proxies in Pakistan. Dirty game of global players in Afghanistan has directly affected us and today this whole region is facing the heat of fire ignited by the outsiders . No effort for restoration of peace can prove successful without putting an end to foreign interventions. Reality is too bitter that neither we tend to accept the follies nor we are ready to shoulder the responsibilities . At the same time we lack the ability to estimate the quantum of threat and its implications . Serious issues of Indian sponsored terrorism , dual standards coupled with offensive stance of USA and rapidly rising foreign interference in the region can not be tackled with meaningless verbosity . We need a bold , vibrant , enlightened spirited political leadership to sail through the troubled waters. Otherwise . recurrence of such tragedies can not be stopped which our mindless leaders nurture with their own hands for years .
December Tragedies And Our Flawed Approach
