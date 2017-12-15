There is a great tension in the ruling party circles.Hitherto,it appears that Tahir- ul- Qadri,Zardari,Chaudri brothers of Gujrat and Imran Khan are on the same page in their demand about resignation of the Panjab chief minister and his law minister in the model town firing case.Even if other political forces do not join them,they themselves are a political force to be reckoned with,strong enough to give many sleepless nights to the the rulers.If Qadri succeeds mustering more political support for his cause, it would be extra bonus for him and in that case it would become well nigh impossible for the PM to resist demand for early election if Qadri decides for a sit in for the purpose.
If the PML(N) president won’t shift his headquarter to Islamabad permanently and stop frequenting London too often, odds are that his grip over his MNAs would be weakened by the day.A great deal about the future of (N) League would depend also on the court’ s decisions in various corruption cases which are likely to be handed down within a month or so.If they go against the Nawaz family they are going to cause untold damage to the unity of the ruling party.
Politics is a game of probabilities and possibilities and there is no last word in it ,at least in this country.Political foes turn into friends and friends into adversaries overnight.Its demonstration was seen by the people in the dramatic political developments that this country witnessed during the past fortnight or so.It seems that Zardari has been gradually transferring powers to his son which means he has decided to pull the strings from behind.He has accepted the advice that if he wants his party to bounce back he should allow his son to be in the limelight while himself remaining in the background.
New political alliance are coming up
