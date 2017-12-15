SC dismisses NAB’s appeal to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Sharifs
Says appeal of NAB is time barred and can not be accepted for hearing
ISLAMABAD, December 15: Three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel has rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case against the Sharif family. Justice Mushir Alam read out the decision. The court has delivered unanimous judgment.
The court said the appeal of NAB is non-maintainable. The court said that the appeal of NAB is time barred and due to this reason the appeal could not be accepted for hearing. The all the members of the bench were present on the occasion of the announcement of judgment. The court has delivered short verdict and reasons of the rejection of the NAB appeal will be given in the detailed verdict.
The top court had, earlier in the day, reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the anti-graft watchdog’s appeal in the Rs1.2 billion money laundering scam after NAB’s special prosecutor Imranul Haq concluded his arguments. During the hearing, the SC bench expressed concerns over violating of its order seeking a ban on television talk shows discussing merits and
demerits of the case. The bench questioned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) inaction against TV channels airing such content.
The NAB lawyer attempted one more time to convince the SC to allow reopening the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference for the “sake of justice”.
“You have to satisfy the court on the reasons for the delay in filing the appeal,” Justice Alam had told NAB’s lawyer.
The lawyer had told the court that there are holes in the high court’s decision and the appeal must be reopened for the sake of justice.
Justice Qazi Faez Isa told the lawyer that the document on which the bureau has premised its case ? the confession of former finance minister Ishaq Dar ? has not been attached to the appeal for the reopening of the case. “If we remove Dar’s statement, he will become an accused in the case, not a witness,” Justice Alam had observed, addressing the lawyer. “You have not named him as a party in the appeal.” As the bench inquired when the charges against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were framed, the lawyer responded that charges could not be framed as the accused was not in the country at the time.-Sabah
