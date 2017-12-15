Opposition stages walkout from National Assembly for 4th day on FATA Reforms Bill
ISLAMABAD, 15 DEC – The opposition in the National Assembly on Fridaystaged a walkout for the fourth consecutive day over the government’s failure to introduce the bill on reforms in Fata in the lower house.
The National Assembly, which began its session with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair on Friday, was adjourned due to lack of quorum till Monday
evening after the members belonging to the opposition parties staged walkout from the house to record their protest against the government for not tabling Fata reform bill.
The opposition parties have announced to boycott the proceedings of the house until the bill is not tabled. Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed had bitterly criticized the government’s foot-dragging to move the bill on Fata reforms in the house.
Opposition stages walkout from National Assembly for 4th day on FATA Reforms Bill
ISLAMABAD, 15 DEC – The opposition in the National Assembly on Fridaystaged a walkout for the fourth consecutive day over the government’s failure to introduce the bill on reforms in Fata in the lower house.
The National Assembly, which began its session with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair on Friday, was adjourned due to lack of quorum till Monday
evening after the members belonging to the opposition parties staged walkout from the house to record their protest against the government for not tabling Fata reform bill.
The opposition parties have announced to boycott the proceedings of the house until the bill is not tabled. Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed had bitterly criticized the government’s foot-dragging to move the bill on Fata reforms in the house.