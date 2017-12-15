Imran Khan moving ahead as future Prime Minister: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, December 15: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while reacting to Supreme Court’s decision in case against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen, vowed to continue his struggle against corrupt elements of the politics.
“Thank God! Supreme Court has cleared Imran Khan after one year of struggle… Today, a new zeal and enthusiasm has emerged, and Imran Khan is moving ahead as a candidate of Pakistan’s future prime minister ,” he said in a video message on Twitter. About lifetime disqualification of Jahangir Tareen,
Sheikh Rashid said “I feel sorry for Tareen but it happens.”
Earlier today, the court announced the decision on PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition through which he had sought disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen for not declaring assets to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The court, announcing the much-awaited decision, dismissed Abbasi’s petition for Imran Khan ‘s disqualification; however, it disqualified Tareen for life.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Imran cleared, Jahangir disqualified by SC
Why everyone who was arrested by NAB fell ill: SC
Fawad blames weak prosecution for dismissal of Hudaibiya case
Imran Khan moving ahead as future Prime Minister: Sheikh Rasheed
Opposition stages walkout from National Assembly for 4th day on FATA Reforms Bill
SC dismisses NAB’s appeal to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Sharifs
December Tragedies And Our Flawed Approach
Halting the Negativity Surrounding Afghanistan
Collaborating the “Peace Pipeline” for Regional Cooperation
Pakistan changed forever after the Panama case: Imran
Demanding FATA reforms, Opposition walks out of NA
Indian arms buildup pushed the region into arms race: FO spokesman

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved