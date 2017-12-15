Imran Khan moving ahead as future Prime Minister: Sheikh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, December 15: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while reacting to Supreme Court’s decision in case against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen, vowed to continue his struggle against corrupt elements of the politics.
“Thank God! Supreme Court has cleared Imran Khan after one year of struggle… Today, a new zeal and enthusiasm has emerged, and Imran Khan is moving ahead as a candidate of Pakistan’s future prime minister ,” he said in a video message on Twitter. About lifetime disqualification of Jahangir Tareen,
Sheikh Rashid said “I feel sorry for Tareen but it happens.”
Earlier today, the court announced the decision on PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition through which he had sought disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen for not declaring assets to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The court, announcing the much-awaited decision, dismissed Abbasi’s petition for Imran Khan ‘s disqualification; however, it disqualified Tareen for life.-Agencies
