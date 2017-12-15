Fawad blames weak prosecution for dismissal of Hudaibiya case

PTI spokeman Fawad Chaudhry talking to media outside of Supreme Court on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, December 15: Expressing dismay over Supreme Court’s ruling in Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the decision was expected owing to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s weak prosecution.
Talking to media outside the court building, Chaudhry said the NAB was failed to draw the judges’ attention to Rs1.2 billion corruptions case against Sharifs. He said the three-member bench
was not guided thoroughly as the prosecution failed to attach basic documents.
Expressing reservation on weak prosecution, the PTI spokesperson said his party would review the detailed judgment on NAB plea once it is released.”PTI has ‘serious’ reservations over the NAB’s prosecution,” he added.
He said the case involved plundering of public wealth and the misuse of authority by Sharifs while deploring the top court’s verdict.


