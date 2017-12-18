It would have been better had the government asked the tribesmen of FATA living in the tribal in a referendum whether or not they want merger of their area with the KPK as in that case their true sentiments and feelings would have become known. There are many who think the referendum would have settled the issue satisfactorily for all times to come.
The geographical terrain of FATA is unique of its kind in the world. The legislators should not lose sight of the fact that for the last so many decades the day to day administration of this highly sensitive piece of land is being run under the concept of tribal geographical collective territorial responsibility under the Frontier Crimes Regulation. The common tribesman who frequently visit adjoining revenue districts know the rampant corruption with their own eyes prevalent there in the police and revenue departments and lower judicial courts and shudder at the very thought and prospect of extension of administrative systems in vogue in settled areas to the tribal area. They hate at the very sight of policeman, patwari or for that matter the reader of any court. Most of the tribesmen consider their own riwaji system quicker and cheaper suiting their genius and much better than the one enforced in settled districts. In the light of these facts one wonders whether a majority of the tribesmen would like the idea of merger with the settled districts!
Don’t rush things in FATA
