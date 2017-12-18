Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: NAB to file review petition against Apex Court verdict

ISLAMABAD, December 18: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC)’s verdict in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills scam case whereby the top court dismissed the anti-graft watchdog’s appeal to reopen Rs1.2 billion money laundering reference against the Sharif family.
According to Express News, the top graft buster had requested the apex court to reopen the case in light of the July 28 verdict passed by the SC’s five-judge larger bench in the Panama Papers case. The top court however rejected the bureau’s appeal, declaring it not maintainable.
Sources said NAB’s legal advisers have initiated the process for filing a review petition in the apex court. Copies of the SC’s December 15 verdict have also been obtained and the review petition will most likely be filed in a few days, they added.
Some 17 years ago, NAB claimed that Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister, and his family received more than Rs1 billion ‘through illegal and fraudulent means’ and that they were liable to be tried under anti-corruption laws in relation to the Hudaibiya Papers Mills.
In 2014, the LHC had quashed the reference concerning the Hudaibiya Papers Mills against the Sharif family, and the anti-graft watchdog did not challenge the LHC’s order at that time.
According to NAB documents, Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, his father Mian Nawaz Sharif, brothers Shehbaz and Abbas Sharif, Abbas’s wife Sabiha, Sharif’s son Hussain and Shehbaz’s son Hamza had been accused of receiving the alleged ‘ill-gotten money’ in the case. – Agencies

