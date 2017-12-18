Hanif Abbasi threatens to take Imran’s California case to SC
ISLAMABAD, December 18: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Hanif Abbasi on Monday threatened to take Imran Khan’s California case to Supreme Court.
A Los Angeles court had ruled that cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was the legal father of a four-year-old southern California girl.
“Imran Khan should stop using abusive language and behave more sensibly,” Abbasi said while addressing a press conference earlier today, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has admitted to laying the foundation of the party with money earned from gambling.
Abbasi, during the press conference, said that Nawaz Sharif’s political career cannot be ended on someone’s whim.
“Imran is already known for being abusive, but now, other second-grade leaders of his party are following suit,” he said, referring to a recent address, in which, Abdul Aleem Khan used indecent words for Shehbaz Sharif.
“The plane that Imran uses to travel is owned by Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan provides for the fuel,” Abbasi alleged.
PML-N leaders continue to lash at Imran following the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen but ruling in favour of Imran in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders on Friday.
The case was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed the three-member bench, which included Justices Umar Ata Bandial and Faisal Arab.
On Oct 18, the chief justice had remarked that the verdict of both the cases will be given together.
The petition, filed by PML-N’s Abbasi, sought Tareen and Imran’s disqualification over non-disclosure of their assets and ownership of offshore companies. – Agencies
