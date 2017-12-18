Absar Alam relinquishes charge as PEMRA Chairman

  • Earlier LHC nullified his appointment

Image result for Absar Alam relinquishes charge as PEMRA Chairman

LAHORE, December 18: Absar Alam on Monday relinquished charge as chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(PEMRA) after the Lahore High Court nullified his appointment earlier in the day.
Justice Shahid Karim announced the decision on the petition filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmed, who had challenged senior journalist Alam’s appointment as PEMRA chief.
On Nov 29, the court had reserved the verdict on the petition challenging the appointment.
The petitioner had maintained that Alam did not fulfill the criteria of being the chief of PEMRA, and is misusing his position by pursuing the agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding that the judgments of the Supreme Court barred contractual appointments on permanent posts, whereas the appointment of Absar Alam was made as acting chairman of PEMRA. Earlier, counsel for the petitioner had informed the court that the advertisement in newspapers for the position had also been changed to help Absar Alam meet the requirement of being appointed as the PEMRA chairman. – Agencies

