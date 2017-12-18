Will not accept Trump’s ‘unilateral’ decision on Jerusalem: National Security Committee
Quetta Church attack is against Islamic teachings
COAS to brief Senate on national security today
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chairing meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad on Monday. – Online
ISLAMABAD, December 18: The National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting on Monday condemned the recent attack on a church in Quetta, with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa due to brief Senate on national security, including terrorism, today.
The top security huddle condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta and termed it to be “against the fundamental tenets of peace and tolerance taught by Islam”.
The NSC also reviewed the situation arising out of US President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as Israel’s capital and said that Pakistan could not accept the unilateral decisions taken by the Trump administration on Jerusalem (Al-Quds).
The meeting said that Pakistan would continue to impress upon the United States its moral and political responsibility towards a just and fair resolution of the issue.
The committee said that Pakistan could not accept the unilateral decisions taken by the Trump administration on Jerusalem and that the country would continue to impress upon the United States its moral and political responsibility towards a just and fair resolution of the issue.
The sixteenth meeting of the National Security Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.
The committee viewed that Pakistan would also continue to impress upon the US administration the need to revoke the steps taken in this regard.
The foreign secretary briefed the meeting on the OIC’s extraordinary summit and Council of Foreign Ministers meetings on Jerusalem held in Istanbul on December 13, following the decisions are taken by the Trump Administration to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and its announcement to shift US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Observing that these two decisions had created an incomprehensible situation not just for the Muslim Ummah but also for the international community in general, the committee emphasised that the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state remained a major objective of the Muslim Ummah. – Agencies
Will not accept Trump’s ‘unilateral’ decision on Jerusalem: National Security Committee
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chairing meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad on Monday. – Online
ISLAMABAD, December 18: The National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting on Monday condemned the recent attack on a church in Quetta, with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa due to brief Senate on national security, including terrorism, today.
The top security huddle condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta and termed it to be “against the fundamental tenets of peace and tolerance taught by Islam”.
The NSC also reviewed the situation arising out of US President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as Israel’s capital and said that Pakistan could not accept the unilateral decisions taken by the Trump administration on Jerusalem (Al-Quds).
The meeting said that Pakistan would continue to impress upon the United States its moral and political responsibility towards a just and fair resolution of the issue.
The committee said that Pakistan could not accept the unilateral decisions taken by the Trump administration on Jerusalem and that the country would continue to impress upon the United States its moral and political responsibility towards a just and fair resolution of the issue.
The sixteenth meeting of the National Security Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.
The committee viewed that Pakistan would also continue to impress upon the US administration the need to revoke the steps taken in this regard.
The foreign secretary briefed the meeting on the OIC’s extraordinary summit and Council of Foreign Ministers meetings on Jerusalem held in Istanbul on December 13, following the decisions are taken by the Trump Administration to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and its announcement to shift US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Observing that these two decisions had created an incomprehensible situation not just for the Muslim Ummah but also for the international community in general, the committee emphasised that the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state remained a major objective of the Muslim Ummah. – Agencies