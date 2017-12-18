Nawaz should have been disqualified on Panama instead of Iqama: Imran Khan
Says disqualified PM incessantly using derogatory language against high judiciary
ISLAMABAD, ( NHT Report ) Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan has said that if the criteria adopted to scrutinize his assetts is implemented for other Parliamentarians, more or less ninety five persent of them will stand disqualified.
Talking to a private TV channel, the PTI chairman was particularly thankful to his ex-spouse Jamima Khan for providing the comprehensive money trail, otherwise he would ha ve been disqualified.
To a question, Khan went on to say that ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not only concealed his illegal assets but also transfered to foreign banks, he attempted to cheat not only the masses but the apex
court also but caught red handed and declared disqualified. He said that in fact, Nawaz Sharif should have been disqualified by the apex court on Panama instead of the Iqama. On the other hand he earned money abroad and brought it to the motherland, therefore no comparison would be justified between his and Nawaz’s case.
Imran Khan added that after his disqualification Nawaz Sharif is continously resorting to derogatory language against the high judiciary which can’t be expec ted from any patriot.
To another question, he said that Jehangir Tareen was not involved in any corruption or money laundering and that a review petition was being filed against his disqualification. Imran went on to say that he considers NAB responsible with regard to the Supreme Court decision on Hudabia Paper Mills case instead of the Court. He added that PTI will file a review petition on this count on the basis of some new revelations and a committee under the chairmanship of Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already been formed to complete the task. – Agencies
