ISN’T MIAN NAWAZ SHARIF AT PAR WITH INDIA AND AMERICA IN STRIKING AT THE ROOTS OF PAKISTAN?
The other day Pakistan’s Minister for National Security General ( R) Janjua said that our ‘ally’ America was increasingly speaking out the language of our archenemy India. It is an understatement. Under President Trump the US happens to be at par with India in acting as an enemy of Pakistan. Trump’s America infact is an enemy of the entire world of Islam, as is evident from the recent US announcement that it was according its consent to accept Al-Quds as Israel’s capital and thus shifting its embassy to the Israel-occupied territory.
Pakistan of today has three, not two enemies. The third enemy happens to be a resident of this country. Infact its ex-Prime Minister. And presently the Head of its ruling party. Meaning thereby that the present Government of Pakistan quite ironically happens to be the country’s third great enemy.
If anyone has any doubt about this bitter ground reality, he or she should pay heed to the sacked Prime Minister’s recent statements in which he is vowing to launch a movement against the country’s Judiciary and Army.
Isn’t he at par with India and America?
And isn’t the Government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi openly expressing its allegiance to Pakistan’s most high-profile criminal— whom the country’s highest court has compared with the Mafia’s godfather?
