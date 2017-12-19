Two recent episodes merit analysis.First, is the revival of the MMA.Second, is the unfortunate incident in Multan where the supposedly custodians of rule of law ransacked the newly constructed building of judicial complex.
The JUI(f) would stand to gain more than other component parties of this religious alliance from the reformation of the MMA in the ensuing general elections.Though the JUI(s) has refused to be a part of it but its parting of way with the MMA is not going to make any dent in the MMA.The PTI as well as the ANP might have to face a tough time in the KPK at the hands of the religious alliance during the next polls.
The ransacking of the newly-constructed building of judicial complex in Multan by some lawyers last week was a deplorable act.It didn’t behove lawyers to indulge in such an act of vandalism.By doing so they have sent a wrong signal to the new generation.A union,whether it is a lawyers’ union or a labour union is not a bad thing prima facie but it cannot be given a free licence to disturb law and order and damage government property without any rhyme or reason.Civilised ways of lodging protests are certainly available which educated people like the lawyers could utilise if they have any grievance against the government on any issue.
Two important episodes
Two recent episodes merit analysis.First, is the revival of the MMA.Second, is the unfortunate incident in Multan where the supposedly custodians of rule of law ransacked the newly constructed building of judicial complex.
The JUI(f) would stand to gain more than other component parties of this religious alliance from the reformation of the MMA in the ensuing general elections.Though the JUI(s) has refused to be a part of it but its parting of way with the MMA is not going to make any dent in the MMA.The PTI as well as the ANP might have to face a tough time in the KPK at the hands of the religious alliance during the next polls.
The ransacking of the newly-constructed building of judicial complex in Multan by some lawyers last week was a deplorable act.It didn’t behove lawyers to indulge in such an act of vandalism.By doing so they have sent a wrong signal to the new generation.A union,whether it is a lawyers’ union or a labour union is not a bad thing prima facie but it cannot be given a free licence to disturb law and order and damage government property without any rhyme or reason.Civilised ways of lodging protests are certainly available which educated people like the lawyers could utilise if they have any grievance against the government on any issue.