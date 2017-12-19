I wonder what Nawaz means by ‘movement for justice’: Khurshid Shah
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said on Tuesday that only Nawaz Sharif could explain to everyone what he means by a ‘movement for justice’.
“Is he planning to create a new political party and call it Tehreek-e-Adal to face off against Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf,” Shah said while speaking to media representatives at the National Assembly.
“We have always advised Sharif to not start altercations with institutions. The parliament is also an institution which all other institutions take help from,a war between our institutions will not work in Pakistan’s favour,” Shah warned. Commenting on the army chief’s presence at the Senate this morning, Shah said, “There is nothing out of the ordinary about this and the army often takes the Senate into confidence, even the former army chief general Raheel Sharif briefed us in the past.” “Briefings from the army leadership are a welcome development for the parliament, which is why a joint session should be called for such occasions,” Shah concluded.-Sabah
