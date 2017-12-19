Army Chief makes it clear that Army doesn’t politically support anybody: Zafarul Haq
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has made it clear that army does not politically support anybody while the Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said that army chief has also assured that Pakistan army support the supremacy of the parliament and Pakistan army will continue working while keeping in its constitutional jurisdiction, saying that the decisions of the government on the national issues will be acted upon.
The Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Zafarul Haq was expressing these views in reply to question of media persons after the meeting of the senate whole committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.
He said that questions of every type were asked from army chief and he gave detailed replies to the questions, saying that the upper house has become a bridge between parliament and institutions on this important issue and the gap which was being felt has now been removed. He said further said that briefing is an important development.
Earlier, questions of political nature were also asked from the army chief and it was made clear that they do not politically support anybody and in this regard while talking to media Senator Kulsoom Perveen endorsed the statement saying that it has been made clear by them that they do not support any political party and members of the parliament should have supremacy on the national issues however, the members will have to show a strong character for the purpose and it has also been made clear the guiding of the parliament is necessary and such process should continue -Sabah
