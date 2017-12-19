Bill regarding delimitation of constituencies passes in Senate
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Constitutional amendment bill regarding delimitation of constituencies has been passed in Senate on Tuesday removing the obstruction in elections next year. According to the details, upper house meeting headed by Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani was held in parliament.
Delimitation bill was presented in the meeting and the process of clearing the bill began after some discussion. 82 members of the Senate voted in the favor of the bill while no Senate member voted against it.
It is worth mentioning here that PML-Q’s Kamil Ali Agha didn’t participate in the voting process. The bill regarding delimitation of constituencies was presented by federal minister Sheikh Aftab. The bill known as Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017, pertains to fresh delimitation of the constituencies in accordance with the provisional results of the latest census for upcoming General Elections in 2018. In light of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017, Punjab will lose nine seats in the National Assembly while Islamabad will get one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa five, and Balochistan three more seats. However, the NA seats for FATA and Sindh will remain unchanged. The amendments have been made in line with the provisional census results. -NNI
