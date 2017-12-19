Senators hail COAS briefing as historic day for democracy & civil-military relations
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Senators have termed that Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s briefing to the Senate Committee of Whole as a historic day for democracy and civil-military relations.
On Tuesday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the Senate Committee of the Whole House on national security matters. The committee session, which lasted over four hours, was also attended by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISI Lieutenant General
Naveed Mukhtar and DG Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while talking to a private TV channel said the briefing was a “historic day for democracy and civil-military relations in Pakistan”.
He added that it was the first time that such an open and detailed briefing was given to the upper house of parliament.
“Everyone is very satisfied with the COAS briefing. This is a very good thing for civil-military relations. The confusion created by the current situation has been cleared,” said the Senator.
PPP leader and Senator Farooq Naek also praised the briefing given by the army chief. “This is the first time that such a detailed briefing was given and it lasted for five hours.”
He added that all Senators presented questions which were answered by the army chief in detail,” said Naik.
The lawmaker further said that the DG ISI had accompanied the General Bajwa and he “intelligently interjected wherever there was a need”. Naek said he felt the discussion was held in a pleasant atmosphere and a lot of things were cleared. PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, commenting on General Bajwa’s briefing to the Senate, said that ‘both sides’ talked ‘very openly’, asked questions, and presented their stance.-Agencies
