Jhangir Tareen did ‘Insider Trading’ but returned the money: Imran Khan

Image result for Jahangir Tareen did 'Insider Trading' but returned the money: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, December 19: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that Jhangir Tareen did the ‘Insider Trading’ but he returned the money.
In an interview, Imran Khan said that Supreme Court of Pakistan
should think that one who did not take advantage and did not cause loss to country as to how it has been corruption, saying that the shape of article 63 and 64 is changing.
Chairman PTI said that he did criticized election commission and Returning Officers (ROs) in 2013 but he did not criticize the judges. He said that no body would be appointed as secretary general in the party till decision of the review petition filed by Jhangir Tareen.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Will resign if Army found involved in Faizabad dharna: Army Chief
Qadri demands Shahbaz, Sanaullah’s resignations by December 31
Until and unless we are united no one can defeat us: DG ISPR
Jhangir Tareen did ‘Insider Trading’ but returned the money: Imran Khan
Senators hail COAS briefing as historic day for democracy & civil-military relations
Bill regarding delimitation of constituencies passes in Senate
Army Chief makes it clear that Army doesn’t politically support anybody: Zafarul Haq