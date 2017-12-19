Jhangir Tareen did ‘Insider Trading’ but returned the money: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that Jhangir Tareen did the ‘Insider Trading’ but he returned the money.
In an interview, Imran Khan said that Supreme Court of Pakistan
should think that one who did not take advantage and did not cause loss to country as to how it has been corruption, saying that the shape of article 63 and 64 is changing.
Chairman PTI said that he did criticized election commission and Returning Officers (ROs) in 2013 but he did not criticize the judges. He said that no body would be appointed as secretary general in the party till decision of the review petition filed by Jhangir Tareen.-Sabah
