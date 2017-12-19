Until and unless we are united no one can defeat us: DG ISPR
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Army leadership briefed Senators at an in-camera meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad on the national security paradigm. The brain-storming session, which last for four hours, was presided over by Chairman of the upper house Mian Raza Rabbani. Later, DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor told waiting journalists that the Director-General Military Operations briefed the Committee of the Whole for one hour. This was followed by question-answer session and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also responded to queries by the law-makers. He said that the senators asked very good questions and questions of the senators were for the betterment of the country. He said that the senators were satisfied with the replies.
DG ISPR did not brief the media in detail on the order of the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Raz Raabi. Chairman Senate had also stopped the senators from talking over the briefing.
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor during the brief media talk said there is no permission on briefing about the in-camera session.
He said there was a consensus that Pakistan was a strong country and nation and we will have to move forward together. He said that it was agreed that we will jointly move forward. He said until and unless we are united no one could defeat us. DG ISPR said we will jointly face all the threats faced by Pakistan. He said that no one could defeat Pakistan.
He said the briefing covered geo-strategic security situation, war on terror and future strategy.
Director-General ISPR said interaction between parliamentarians and the army leadership was held in a cordial atmosphere and described it as a good beginning. He said that all the senators appreciated the role of Pakistani armed forces. – Agencies
