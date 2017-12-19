Qadri demands Shahbaz, Sanaullah’s resignations by December 31
LAHORE, December 19: Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Tuesday demanded Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to step down from their positions by December 31, in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.
The judicial commission report also known as Justice Baqir Najfi commission inquiry report was constituted on the killings of at least 14 people in police action against PAT workers during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ on June 17, 2014.
Qadri, in his press conference, demanded former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, CM Shahbaz and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to surrender themselves before law enforcement authorities.
The PAT leader said that in case his demands are not met he will announce his next course of action.
“It [ill-famed Model Town operation] was not an operation against encroachments but [an operation] to kill protestors”, asserted Qadri while demanding constitution of unbiased judicial bench for further proceedings into the incident.
He accused Punjab govt of non-serious behavior regarding Model Town incident. Indignant Qadri claimed that Nawaz Sharif was guilty of Constitutional treason after hurling reckless allegations at judiciary.-Sabah
