Will resign if Army found involved in Faizabad dharna: Army Chief
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has said that he will resign if military is found to be involved in Faizabad sit-in.
“The [Faizabad] sit-in reminded me of the Lal Masjid incident and I asked the DG ISI to hold dialogue with the protesters,” Express News quoted the COAS as saying during a briefing in Senate on Tuesday.
He was reportedly responding to PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan’s question relating to the protest by a little-known religious party that paralysed Islamabad for more than two weeks.
“[Following the talks], it was revealed that the protesters [initially] had four demands, which came down to only one,” Gen Qamar added. The civil and military leaders reiterated to put in collective efforts to tackle terrorism.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Senate acknowledged army’s role and sacrifices [in the fight against terror].
The DG was talking to reporters following the in-camera briefing session. DG ISI Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar and DG MI also accompanied the army chief.
Ghafoor said the army chief attended the session following an invitation from the chief of the defence committee of the upper house.
The army chief was also briefed on issues including missing persons, regional security situation and military courts.-Agencies
Will resign if Army found involved in Faizabad dharna: Army Chief
ISLAMABAD, December 19: Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has said that he will resign if military is found to be involved in Faizabad sit-in.
“The [Faizabad] sit-in reminded me of the Lal Masjid incident and I asked the DG ISI to hold dialogue with the protesters,” Express News quoted the COAS as saying during a briefing in Senate on Tuesday.
He was reportedly responding to PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan’s question relating to the protest by a little-known religious party that paralysed Islamabad for more than two weeks.
“[Following the talks], it was revealed that the protesters [initially] had four demands, which came down to only one,” Gen Qamar added. The civil and military leaders reiterated to put in collective efforts to tackle terrorism.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Senate acknowledged army’s role and sacrifices [in the fight against terror].
The DG was talking to reporters following the in-camera briefing session. DG ISI Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar and DG MI also accompanied the army chief.
Ghafoor said the army chief attended the session following an invitation from the chief of the defence committee of the upper house.
The army chief was also briefed on issues including missing persons, regional security situation and military courts.-Agencies