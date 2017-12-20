Swat Motorway Project to open new avenues of tourism in the country: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, December 20: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak visited Col Sher Khan Interchange in Swabi where he was given a detailed briefing about the progress made on Swat Motorway today.
In their briefing, PKHA Project Director Barkatullah and Commander FWO Brig Ashfaq Maitla apprised Parvez Khattak saying that 25 % work has been completed including completion of the structure laying, mountain cutting and the most difficult phases of the project.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister was informed that the first phase of the project, which include the Main Carriageway upto Katlang interchange, would be completed by 31st March after which it would be opened for public. He was further informed about the progress on minor structures, adding that the construction work on Pipe Culverts had been completed, 18 out of 26 subways had been completed whereas out of total 8 underpasses, 4 had been completed so far.
Project Director Barkatullah briefed the Chief Minister that 70% work, regarding construction of 21 bridges, had been completed whereas out of 2400 meter Tunnels, 900 meters had been completed successfully so far, he added.
Brig Ashfaq Maitla informed Parvez Khattaq that 100 % work had been completed regarding the Cleaving & Grubbing, Compaction of Natural Ground and Granular Material Platform. Similarly, regarding Embankment, 75% work had been completed so far, the Chief Minister was told.
While speaking with media persons, Parvez Khattaq stated that the project was the first of its kind in Pakistan where a Motorway was being constructed by the provincial government of its own resources. He added that the project would open new avenues of tourism in the country and would also contribute significantly to the provincial financial kitty.
The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities for accelerated the construction work to ensure the timely completion of the project. The time tag for completion of the whole project should be followed in letter and spirit. His government wanted the integration of the whole belt to meet the future needs, he directed. The design of the Swat Expressway would have a space for future widening and extension.-PR
Swat Motorway Project to open new avenues of tourism in the country: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, December 20: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak visited Col Sher Khan Interchange in Swabi where he was given a detailed briefing about the progress made on Swat Motorway today.
In their briefing, PKHA Project Director Barkatullah and Commander FWO Brig Ashfaq Maitla apprised Parvez Khattak saying that 25 % work has been completed including completion of the structure laying, mountain cutting and the most difficult phases of the project.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister was informed that the first phase of the project, which include the Main Carriageway upto Katlang interchange, would be completed by 31st March after which it would be opened for public. He was further informed about the progress on minor structures, adding that the construction work on Pipe Culverts had been completed, 18 out of 26 subways had been completed whereas out of total 8 underpasses, 4 had been completed so far.
Project Director Barkatullah briefed the Chief Minister that 70% work, regarding construction of 21 bridges, had been completed whereas out of 2400 meter Tunnels, 900 meters had been completed successfully so far, he added.
Brig Ashfaq Maitla informed Parvez Khattaq that 100 % work had been completed regarding the Cleaving & Grubbing, Compaction of Natural Ground and Granular Material Platform. Similarly, regarding Embankment, 75% work had been completed so far, the Chief Minister was told.
While speaking with media persons, Parvez Khattaq stated that the project was the first of its kind in Pakistan where a Motorway was being constructed by the provincial government of its own resources. He added that the project would open new avenues of tourism in the country and would also contribute significantly to the provincial financial kitty.
The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities for accelerated the construction work to ensure the timely completion of the project. The time tag for completion of the whole project should be followed in letter and spirit. His government wanted the integration of the whole belt to meet the future needs, he directed. The design of the Swat Expressway would have a space for future widening and extension.-PR