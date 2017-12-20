Why is Ishaque Dar avoiding appearance before the NAB court in Pakistan? Which particular disease is he suffering from and can’t it be treated in Pakistan?Doesn’t the nation have a right to know answers to these questions?
The more he stays away from the trial court the more there would be the waging of tongues against him.Even now it is being said that the former prime minister has asked him not to return to Pakistan because he is crucial star witness in the Hudaibia case .While becoming as approver in the Musharaf era he had not thought even in his wildest imagination that one day fate would put him in such a predicament where he would find himself between the devil and the deep blue sea.If he sticks to his statement made by him as an approver in the Hudaibia case the former prime minister and his many close relatives can face conviction and if he goes back on the statement given by him as an approver he would himself become the main accused in this case .The former PM must have told him if Altaf Hussain can get political asylum in London why cannot he?
The noose around his neck is being tightened by the trial court and legal efforts are afoot to bring him back to Pakistan.The agonies of Sharif family are by no means over, despite optimism being showed by some leaders of PML(N) that nothing would come out of the corruption cases now under process in various courts against it.
The credit of exposing mega corruption in high places certainly goes to Imran Khan .The leaders of both PPP and (N) League would never like him making it to the top in the next elections and they would certainly go the whole hog to torpedo his march to victory.
A government in trouble
