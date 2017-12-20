Qadri to start movement in response to Nawaz’s call
LAHORE, December 20: : Pakistan Awami Tehreek will start a movement, Tehreek-e-Qisas, in response to Tehreek-e-Adl announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, said PAT Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.
While addressing a news conference along with former chief minister of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Attique Ahmed, Qadri said they would announce the start of their movement on the same day Nawaz will announce the start of his movement.
The PAT chief further criticised Nawaz’s motto for his movement, asking why the PML-N leader did not think of equality and justice in the case of the Model Town incident of 2014.
During the news conference, Qadri told PAT workers to be prepared with warm clothes for their protests out in the open. He warned of protest, demanding people accused of creating chaos in Model Town surrender by December 31.
The PAT chief also said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has admitted on the provincial assembly’s floor regarding the Model Town operation. Therefore, the PAT chief added, they would not let the accused remain at large.
Qadri has previously demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sanaullah step down from their positions by December 31, in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.
The former chief minister of Azad Kashmir, who was also present on the occasion, said the Model Town incident was the worst in the country’s history and added they were with Qadri in his movement.
According to sources, many religious groups are expected to stand with Qadri during his movement. Moreover, sources added, subsequent protests are also expected in all the provinces of the country and Azad Kashmir.-Agencies
Qadri to start movement in response to Nawaz’s call
LAHORE, December 20: : Pakistan Awami Tehreek will start a movement, Tehreek-e-Qisas, in response to Tehreek-e-Adl announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, said PAT Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.
While addressing a news conference along with former chief minister of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Attique Ahmed, Qadri said they would announce the start of their movement on the same day Nawaz will announce the start of his movement.
The PAT chief further criticised Nawaz’s motto for his movement, asking why the PML-N leader did not think of equality and justice in the case of the Model Town incident of 2014.
During the news conference, Qadri told PAT workers to be prepared with warm clothes for their protests out in the open. He warned of protest, demanding people accused of creating chaos in Model Town surrender by December 31.
The PAT chief also said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has admitted on the provincial assembly’s floor regarding the Model Town operation. Therefore, the PAT chief added, they would not let the accused remain at large.
Qadri has previously demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sanaullah step down from their positions by December 31, in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.
The former chief minister of Azad Kashmir, who was also present on the occasion, said the Model Town incident was the worst in the country’s history and added they were with Qadri in his movement.
According to sources, many religious groups are expected to stand with Qadri during his movement. Moreover, sources added, subsequent protests are also expected in all the provinces of the country and Azad Kashmir.-Agencies