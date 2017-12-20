NAB has destroyed Pakistan, turned nation into a laughing stock: Justice Gulzar Ahmed
KARACHI, December 20: : Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said, during his remarks in a corruption reference, that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has destroyed the country and eaten up its roots.
While hearing the case of Jet Fuel being sold in the open market and the corruption of over Rs2,370 million, Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed extreme displeasure towards NAB prosecutor Munsif Jan Advocate and the investigation officer for not being able to complete their inquiry.
Expressing extreme displeasure at delaying tactics in filing of the corruption reference, the judge admonished NAB officials for the delay.
“NAB has destroyed the country and eaten up our very roots. It has turned Pakistan into a laughing stock and brought nothing but disgrace to our nation,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed said in his remarks.
While conversing with NAB officials during court proceedings, the judges said that personnel of the department should not be afraid of powerful or influential people, and instead go after whoever they deem involved in corrupt habits without any fear.
While reprimanding the investigating officer, the court observed that even after a year, NAB has failed to produce a reference in the case, and directed the accountability bureau to file one within a fortnight.
The investigating officer told the court that investigations into the matter have been completed and a reference in this regard will be filed soon. “What have you been doing for the past year? Eating up money?” the judges asked NAB officers. “The court will not tolerate any more delays in the case.” Prosecutor NAB Munsaf Jan Advocate told the court that the accused had purchased jet fuel worth Rs1.3m from the oil company Shell.
“Instead of government entities, the accused sold the fuel on the open market, and stands involved in a fraud of Rs2.3b,” the prosecutor informed the judges.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the accountability bureau has turned the country into a spectacle, adding that NAB has only given the country reasons to be ashamed, nothing else.
Justice Gulzar remarked that they were bound to complete their inquiry in 14 days and finalize the case within one month, before adding that it one year had passed but NAB was unable to complete their inquiry.
Addressing the NAB investigation officer, Justice Gulzar remarked what the matter was and whether he was taking bribes for the delay, to which the officer responded that he was doing his work honestly. Justice Gulzar remarked that he had already gauged the officer’s honesty.
Justice Gulzar remarked that NAB officials were not allowed to sleep. If they had put their hands on a case then they should take the matter to the end. He added that they were destroying the foundations of the country.-Sabah
