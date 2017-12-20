Politicians should wage war against corruption, instead of fighting with each other: Sirajul Haq
RAWALPINDI, December 20: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq has said that Politicians should wage war against corruption, plundering, chaos, land mafia and commission agents instead of fighting with each other, saying that that the politicians who bowed down themselves before the United States (US)’s policies have held the Pakistan hostage.
While addressing the ‘Education Expo’ ceremony organized by Islamic Jamiat Talba at Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi on Wednesday, JI Chief Sirajul Haq said that without establishing Islamic system and law of equality people could not be provided justice.
“Only three hundreds so-called investors, feudal and influential have taken the control of the Pakistan as they change their loyalty from one party to other to take part in politics to gain their interests,” he said, saying that Pakistani politicians should develop the more wide and broad approach in politics rather hurling allegations to each other.
“Politicians should wage war against corruption, plundering, chaos, land mafia and commission agents to avoiding minor issues,” he advised.
He reiterated JI stance over US Jerusalem move vowed that his party will not accept US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital. He mentioned that he was competing global terrorists not country’s politicians.
He said that country will change when we will change but the politicians say that they will not change only the masses will have to change, saying that these politicians do not have nay system as to how the country will make progress. He paid tribute to the Islamic Jamiat Talba.
He shared his memories with the participants when he was member of Islamic Jamiat Talba and gave the credit of his reaching to current status to Islamic Jamiat Talba after the role played by his parents.
Sirajul Haq said that our society is in grip of the cruel rulers and they have even made education a business, saying that he always encouraged the intelligent students, saying that he awarded prizes to Arfa Kareem and gave VIP protocol to Haris Manzoor by calling him in Peshawar.
Sirajul Haq said that JI does not have conflict with any organization and leader, saying that it has conflict with the international terrorists. He said that JI has clash with the ones who have burnt Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria with the explosion He said that JI has clash with the ones who declared Jerusalem as their capital.
Sirajul Haq said that former disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced yesterday (Tuesday) that they will launch movement against the decisions of the courts as to whether we are goats and sheep to accept every decision.-Sabah
Politicians should wage war against corruption, instead of fighting with each other: Sirajul Haq
RAWALPINDI, December 20: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq has said that Politicians should wage war against corruption, plundering, chaos, land mafia and commission agents instead of fighting with each other, saying that that the politicians who bowed down themselves before the United States (US)’s policies have held the Pakistan hostage.
While addressing the ‘Education Expo’ ceremony organized by Islamic Jamiat Talba at Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi on Wednesday, JI Chief Sirajul Haq said that without establishing Islamic system and law of equality people could not be provided justice.
“Only three hundreds so-called investors, feudal and influential have taken the control of the Pakistan as they change their loyalty from one party to other to take part in politics to gain their interests,” he said, saying that Pakistani politicians should develop the more wide and broad approach in politics rather hurling allegations to each other.
“Politicians should wage war against corruption, plundering, chaos, land mafia and commission agents to avoiding minor issues,” he advised.
He reiterated JI stance over US Jerusalem move vowed that his party will not accept US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital. He mentioned that he was competing global terrorists not country’s politicians.
He said that country will change when we will change but the politicians say that they will not change only the masses will have to change, saying that these politicians do not have nay system as to how the country will make progress. He paid tribute to the Islamic Jamiat Talba.
He shared his memories with the participants when he was member of Islamic Jamiat Talba and gave the credit of his reaching to current status to Islamic Jamiat Talba after the role played by his parents.
Sirajul Haq said that our society is in grip of the cruel rulers and they have even made education a business, saying that he always encouraged the intelligent students, saying that he awarded prizes to Arfa Kareem and gave VIP protocol to Haris Manzoor by calling him in Peshawar.
Sirajul Haq said that JI does not have conflict with any organization and leader, saying that it has conflict with the international terrorists. He said that JI has clash with the ones who have burnt Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria with the explosion He said that JI has clash with the ones who declared Jerusalem as their capital.
Sirajul Haq said that former disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced yesterday (Tuesday) that they will launch movement against the decisions of the courts as to whether we are goats and sheep to accept every decision.-Sabah