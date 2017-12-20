ISLAMABAD, December 20: Pakistan has condemned the missile attack on Saudi Arabia which was successfully intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition. This was the third missile attack targeted at the Kingdom from Yemen in less than two months.
“The increasing frequency and ferocity of the missile attacks, targeted at innocent civilians by Houthi rebels, pose a threat to regional peace and security and is therefore, highly condemnable,” the Foreign Office stated in a press release on Wednesday.
“Pakistan strongly believes that a political solution to the ongoing Yemen crisis is the only way to ensure regional peace and stability.” The Foreign Office further affirmed that Pakistan stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in confronting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“Pakistan reaffirms unequivocal support for the Kingdom and reiterates that in case of any violation of its territorial integrity or any threat to Harmain Sharifain, Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and people of Saudi Arabia,” the press release stated. -DNA
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia
