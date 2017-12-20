Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Image result for Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, December 20: Pakistan has condemned the missile attack on Saudi Arabia which was successfully intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition. This was the third missile attack targeted at the Kingdom from Yemen in less than two months.
“The increasing frequency and ferocity of the missile attacks, targeted at innocent civilians by Houthi rebels, pose a threat to regional peace and security and is therefore, highly condemnable,” the Foreign Office stated in a press release on Wednesday.
“Pakistan strongly believes that a political solution to the ongoing Yemen crisis is the only way to ensure regional peace and stability.” The Foreign Office further affirmed that Pakistan stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in confronting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“Pakistan reaffirms unequivocal support for the Kingdom and reiterates that in case of any violation of its territorial integrity or any threat to Harmain Sharifain, Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and people of Saudi Arabia,” the press release stated. -DNA

News In Pictures

IHC bars Accountability Court from proceedings against Dar till Jan 17
Army cannot be complacent with its preparations for a response to threats: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
Civil-military understanding ‘oxygen’ for country’s stability: Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia
Politicians should wage war against corruption, instead of fighting with each other: Sirajul Haq
NAB has destroyed Pakistan, turned nation into a laughing stock: Justice Gulzar Ahmed
Qadri to start movement in response to Nawaz’s call
Swat Motorway Project to open new avenues of tourism in the country: Pervez Khattak
Uncertainty continues over Asia Cup 2018 host
Turkey’s Foreign Minister to attend UN meeting on U.S. Jerusalem decision
Will resign if Army found involved in Faizabad dharna: Army Chief
Qadri demands Shahbaz, Sanaullah’s resignations by December 31

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved