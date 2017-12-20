Civil-military understanding ‘oxygen’ for country’s stability: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, December 20: : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said harmony in civil and military relations is necessary for the country’s growth and prosperity.
“Harmony between civil and military relations is as important for the country’s prosperity and stability as oxygen for the human body” Iqbal said.
“We are striving to ensure peace and stability in the country through the cooperation of civil and military leadership,” said the interior minister, adding that the Faizabad sit-in was a nightmare, from
which, the country safely emerged without suffering any losses.
Referring to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent briefing to the Senate on national security, the interior minister said it was a ‘good omen.’
In a written answer to the Senate, Iqbal stated that the menace of terrorism is yet to be completely eliminated from the country.
Taking a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Iqbal said it was unfortunate that justice seemed like a far-off dream ever since PTI entered politics.
“It is sad that the country’s constitutional and legal experts believe that verdicts [on court cases] in the country seemingly have dual standards,” the interior minister said, in an apparent reference to the recent verdict of the disqualification reference against the PTI Chief Imran Khan – who was given a clean chit by the apex court.
The interior minister had earlier said that only peace and stability can ensure Pakistan’s progress. “We must work together to bring Pakistan on the path of progress. Poverty must be eliminated on an immediate basis and we have to become a strong economy.”
He had also urged that the nation must work together to eliminate hate narrative from Pakistan.
“We must work together to bring Pakistan on the path of progress. Poverty must be eliminated on an immediate basis and we have to become a strong economy.” Iqbal had urged that the nation must work together to eliminate hate narrative from Pakistan.-Agencies
