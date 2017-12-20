Army cannot be complacent with its preparations for a response to threats: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with soldiers who participated in winter collective training exercise of mechanized formation in Bahawalpur on Wednesday. – DNA
BAHAWALPUR, December 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army cannot be complacent in its preparations for a response to conventional threats.
He was speaking in Bahawalpur, where he witnessed the winter collective training exercise of mechanised formation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lt Gen Sher Afgun briefed Gen Qamar on training of the troops for assigned operational tasks.
The COAS appreciated “high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the formation”.-Agencies
Army cannot be complacent with its preparations for a response to threats: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with soldiers who participated
in winter collective training exercise of mechanized formation in Bahawalpur on Wednesday. – DNA
BAHAWALPUR, December 20: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army cannot be complacent in its preparations for a response to conventional threats.
He was speaking in Bahawalpur, where he witnessed the winter collective training exercise of mechanised formation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lt Gen Sher Afgun briefed Gen Qamar on training of the troops for assigned operational tasks.
The COAS appreciated “high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the formation”.-Agencies