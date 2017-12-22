There is not much difference between the American president Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Both are highly whimsical and sentimental like Hitler who had wrought havoc in the Second World War.
The Americans are restive over grown and growing increase in North Korean nuclear capability . They want to cut it down to size. The military exercises which the US carry out in the Korean Peninsula are meant only to harass the North Korean president .
It is good that there is no dearth of saner element in China as well as in America who want thaw in the existing tense relations between North Korea and the US. Both China and Russia are working for the success of a formula Freeze- for- freeze which means that the Americans should call off their military exercises and in turn the North Koreans would freeze their existing nuclear programme. Secure in the knowledge that North Korea is in possession of sufficient nuclear weapons to fend for itself in case of any aggression against it,its leader Kim Jong- un favours implementation of the afore-mentioned formula as he knows it would sustain his stay in power for a long time to come. There are some Americans,including Trump who doubt the sincerity of the North Koreans who they allege had entered into similar agreements with them in the past only to resile on them later on.
Whatever the case may be there is a dire need for a rapprochement between these two countries as a minor misunderstanding can touch off the Third World War. Make no mistake about it.
Danger of world war
There is not much difference between the American president Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Both are highly whimsical and sentimental like Hitler who had wrought havoc in the Second World War.
The Americans are restive over grown and growing increase in North Korean nuclear capability . They want to cut it down to size. The military exercises which the US carry out in the Korean Peninsula are meant only to harass the North Korean president .
It is good that there is no dearth of saner element in China as well as in America who want thaw in the existing tense relations between North Korea and the US. Both China and Russia are working for the success of a formula Freeze- for- freeze which means that the Americans should call off their military exercises and in turn the North Koreans would freeze their existing nuclear programme. Secure in the knowledge that North Korea is in possession of sufficient nuclear weapons to fend for itself in case of any aggression against it,its leader Kim Jong- un favours implementation of the afore-mentioned formula as he knows it would sustain his stay in power for a long time to come. There are some Americans,including Trump who doubt the sincerity of the North Koreans who they allege had entered into similar agreements with them in the past only to resile on them later on.
Whatever the case may be there is a dire need for a rapprochement between these two countries as a minor misunderstanding can touch off the Third World War. Make no mistake about it.