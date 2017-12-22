LAHORE, Dec 22: The President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central Punjab chapter Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Nawaz Sharif was playing politics of Punjab and he was compelled to take decision to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as PML-N PM candidate in next election.
After meeting with head of JUP-Niazi Masoom Shah Naqvi , he told the media that democracy was not matching with Sharif family. Replying to question, he said that PPP would strive for justice for the victims of the Model Town tragedy by joining hands with Pakistan Awami Tehreek.
He mentioned that third force has already clarified that it will not be interested to become part of government. Responding another
question, he said that NAB should reopen the case on wish of CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif so that reality could be exposed before the nation.-Sabah
Democracy doesn’t match with Sharif family: Kaira
