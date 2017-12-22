Political workers cannot become part of anti-judiciary movements: Ch Nisar
ISLAMABAD, December 22: Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar in his statement on Friday has said that political workers cannot become part of anti-judiciary movement while speaking on confrontational politics matter.
The former Interior Minister in his statement remarked that PML-N is going through a very critical phase which requires prudence rather than emotions and added that parties cannot be run through social media and tickers and ‘non-politicial people’ can prove to be hazardous for the parties.
He predicted that Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination for PM post from PML-N in the next elections is likely to be fruitful and claimed that no party allows the exercising of free speech as much as PML-N.
Nisar went on and said that those who politically target the country’s institutions can never win the public mandate.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nawaz nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the premiership candidacy from PML-N in 2018 elections.
On the other hand, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob on Friday has assured to complete all delimitations according to new bill till May 2018 ensuring that the elections take place as scheduled next year.
Talking to media after an ECP-led session, Babar Yaqoob said that the work will be started from January 15 and will be completed within three and a half months, adding that 45 days have also been reserved for suggestion round.
He said provincial governments have been informed that no change will be taken place in any of union or district councils.-Agencies
