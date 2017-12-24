RAWALPINDI, December 24: A landmine blast in North Waziristan area on Sunday has claimed lives of three soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) as they carried out a search operation.
Media cell of the military reported that a landmine was planted near Ghulam Khan area where a search operation was conducted.
Naik Inayatullah Khattak, soldiers Mohsin Ali and Sifatullah embraced martyrdom in the blast.
The news has came in two days after another three FC constables had embraced martyrdom as terrorists from across the border (Afghanistan side) attacked a check post in Mohmand Agency.-DNA
3 FC personnel die in North Waziristan IED blast
RAWALPINDI, December 24: A landmine blast in North Waziristan area on Sunday has claimed lives of three soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) as they carried out a search operation.
Media cell of the military reported that a landmine was planted near Ghulam Khan area where a search operation was conducted.
Naik Inayatullah Khattak, soldiers Mohsin Ali and Sifatullah embraced martyrdom in the blast.
The news has came in two days after another three FC constables had embraced martyrdom as terrorists from across the border (Afghanistan side) attacked a check post in Mohmand Agency.-DNA