No room for theocracy: Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD December 24: “There is no room for theocracy in Pakistan which was envisioned by founding Fathers as a progressive, modern and egalitarian state where in the words of Quaid religion will have nothing to do with the business of the state. This has been stated by former President Asif Ali Zardari in a message on the eve of the 141st birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on Monday December 25. Democracy, freedom of religion and freedom of conscience and rule of law are the guiding principles behind the creation of Pakistan, he said.
‘We cannot permit a few to control the thoughts and actions of people in the name of religion or in any other name’.
Ideology and religion are being increasingly misused to stifle dissent and free expression, he said adding ” there is need for course correction”.
The Pakistan People’s Party reiterates its resolve to defend the founding principles of Pakistan. -NNI

