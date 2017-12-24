Karachi population reduced by 7 million in recent census, claims Kamal
KARACHI, December 24: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal claimed on Sunday that Karachi’s population was reduced by 7 million in the recent census.
In his address with a party rally at Liaquatabad Flyover, Kamal said the population of only urban areas of Karachi was shown less, not the rural areas.
He said that they had to win the case of Karachi populace, telling the participants that their generations were being pushed into a “deep gorge.”
The PSP chief also laid some demands pertaining to the people of Karachi. “Youngsters in Karachi be given government jobs and all local bodies be given under the city’s mayor.”
He, however, urged for proper use of whatever powers the mayor holds currently, demanding formation of Karachi Metropolitan Police.
Proposing a road map for restructuring of the city on administrative lines, Kamal demanded immediate formation of a professional finance commission, separation of the city’s master plan department from the building control authority.
“The passage of heavy traffic from within the city be banned with immediate effect,” he said.
“The missing 7 million figure in Karachi’s population be returned,” the PSP chief demanded, assuring that they would never go “against the state and its pillars.”
Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra, in his address with the participants earlier, said that people have grown tired of listening to complaints of lack of powers every now and then, alleging that the Karachi mayor has become “king of corruption.”
He also criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the party he had been previously affiliated with, saying the MQM only did politics in the name of Karachi. – Agencies
