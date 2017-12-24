Pak Navy determined to safeguard Gwadar Port and CPEC: PM

Image result for Pak Navy determined to safeguard Gwadar Port and CPEC: PM

KARACHI, December 24: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is resolved to safeguard the Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.
He said this while witnessing Pakistan Navy’s operational exercises from Pakistan Navy’s ship Nasr in Karachi on Sunday. The Prime Minister expressed full satisfaction over the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and said the professional competence Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
of the Pakistan Navy’s officers and soldiers were laudable.
During the exercises, the Navy’s combat unit demonstrated the operational capabilities and fleet review in the north Arabian Sea.
The exercises comprised the demonstration of ship-to-ship movement of workforce and equipment, firing of rocket depth charge and search and seizure exercises.
The aircraft and the helicopters of the Pakistan Navy also performed a splendid fly past.-DNA

