Pakistan a sovereign state, not in habit of taking notices from anyone: Chairman Senate
Says U.S trying to blame Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan
Says recent developments brought Iran, Pakistan closer to each other
ISLAMABAD, December 24: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday said that Pakistan is a sovereign country and it is not in the habit of “taking notices” from anyone.
Addressing the three-day Speakers International Conference of six countries here at local hotel he said that Trump in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed Pakistan for the failures of the US in Afghanistan.
The United States is trying to shift the blame for its defeat in Afghanistan on to Pakistan, and it consistently refuses to recognise the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war on terror,” the Senate chairman said.
The conference – themed “The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity” – is being held here with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in attendance.
Chairman of Senate said that recent developments in the world and Donald Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Holy Quds (Jerusalem) have brought Iran and Pakistan even closer to each other. Reference to the recent remarks on Pakistan by US Vice President Mike Pence, he said, “Pakistan does not need to take heed of any ‘notice’ from a foreign nation. We will never sacrifice on our basic rights as a sovereign country.” Rabbai said that US has pursued a policy of “regime change and bringing about instability in Muslim countries” particularly in the Middle East. Describing Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the “blunder of all blunders”, the chairman said that Washington had failed to understand that it is neither supported practically, nor by history in their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He said that the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to Washington when 128 countries rejected the US move. “What they [US] fail to recognise is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will give rise to a new intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve their historic rights” he added. He said a new coalition between US, Israel and India was in the making, adding “We find the US is trying to use or build up India as a policeman of the region,” Rabbani said. – Agencies
Pakistan a sovereign state, not in habit of taking notices from anyone: Chairman Senate
ISLAMABAD, December 24: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday said that Pakistan is a sovereign country and it is not in the habit of “taking notices” from anyone.
Addressing the three-day Speakers International Conference of six countries here at local hotel he said that Trump in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed Pakistan for the failures of the US in Afghanistan.
The United States is trying to shift the blame for its defeat in Afghanistan on to Pakistan, and it consistently refuses to recognise the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war on terror,” the Senate chairman said.
The conference – themed “The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity” – is being held here with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in attendance.
Chairman of Senate said that recent developments in the world and Donald Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Holy Quds (Jerusalem) have brought Iran and Pakistan even closer to each other. Reference to the recent remarks on Pakistan by US Vice President Mike Pence, he said, “Pakistan does not need to take heed of any ‘notice’ from a foreign nation. We will never sacrifice on our basic rights as a sovereign country.” Rabbai said that US has pursued a policy of “regime change and bringing about instability in Muslim countries” particularly in the Middle East. Describing Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the “blunder of all blunders”, the chairman said that Washington had failed to understand that it is neither supported practically, nor by history in their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He said that the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to Washington when 128 countries rejected the US move. “What they [US] fail to recognise is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will give rise to a new intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve their historic rights” he added. He said a new coalition between US, Israel and India was in the making, adding “We find the US is trying to use or build up India as a policeman of the region,” Rabbani said. – Agencies